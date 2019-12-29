Family not just human but divine

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ONCE, I met a husband and wife whose marriage I solemnized. “How’s your marriage going?” I asked. The husband smiled and said: “Father, I’ve discovered there are three rings in marriage: the engage­ment ring, wedding ring, suffe-ring!”

“There’s a fourth ring, Father,” the wife added. “Kung ang asawa ay may ‘tiri-ring’.” (If the spouse is a crack­pot).

* * *

Although said jokingly, there’s a grain of truth there. Indeed, marriage – after all the flowers, the rich foods and drinks, the honeymoon – is not a bed of roses. However, if there’s shar­ing (another ring) between husband and wife, no doubt the marital burden becomes lighter.

* * *

Today is HOLY FAMILY Sunday. Jesus’ parents, Mary and Joseph, had their share of sufferings in rearing their child although they knew deep down that their Son was no ordinary child.

For instance, the baby Jesus was in mortal danger because King Herod regarded Jesus as a threat to his po­litical security (read this Sunday’s gos­pel, Matthew 2,19-23).

The Holy Family had to flee to Egypt; hence, Jesus, Mary and Jo­seph became “displaced persons.”

* * *

By becoming fully human, Christ entered through the family, thus sanc­tifying it. Likewise, God intended the family so that every child that comes into the world – helpless and fragile – would find warmth, care, love, and security.

* * *

A friend once confided to me, “The first thing I look for in a married man or woman is not how successful he or she is as lawyer, businessman or professional but how successful as a family man or woman.

* * *

“If they fail in their family life, I con­sider them a complete failure.”

There’s some truth there. When one gets married, he or she assumes the responsibility of rearing the chil­dren they beget. That’s the couple’s vocation and God’s plan.

* * *

OBEDIENCE TO PARENTS. Similarly, the vocation of children is to honor, respect, and obey their par­ents. The very word FAMILY signifies “Father And Mother I Love You.”

A mother was worried because her daughter was spending so much money buying costly perfumes.

* * *

One time she called her attention about it. “Mama, but my favorite perfume is ‘Gorgeous,’” the daughter said.” To which the mother replied, “My dear child, I wish they would make a perfume called ‘Obedience.’”

* * *

Parents are God’s cooperators and representatives. They are not gods, hence, imperfect. Despite this, chil­dren should honor, respect and obey their parents since they are God’s rep­resentatives.

* * *

Parents are expected constantly to show good example. If the parents, for instance, are given to alcoholism, infidelity, quarreling and fighting, what can be expected of the children?

Let’s pray for all parents and chil­dren. May they remember God’s plan for them and strive to live it every day.

* * *

LAUGH ONE ANOTHER. Once a young boy, who was doing home­work, approached his father and asked: “Papa, how do wars begin? The father answered, “War begins when, for example, the USA attacks England, and it retaliates.”

* * *

The mother, who was within hear­ing distance, frowned and said: “How could that happen? USA and England are allies!” “But that’s just an exam­ple!” the husband growled. “And how do you expect a child to learn with wrong examples!” the wife shot back.

* * *

Irked, the husband replied, “Would you shut up!” “You should be the one to shut up!” the wife snapped. “What you’re teaching is wrong!” And the two shouted at one another. The son raised his voice and said: “Papa, Mama, that’s enough! Now I know how wars begin.”

The story illustrates that intolerance of other’s opinions can cause conflicts and hurt feelings which take a long time to heal.

* * *

On the eve of NEW YEAR, many people hang round fruits like grapes, oranges in their houses; they also wear clothes with polka-dots, symbol­izing the round coin. What should be hung, some skeptics say, are rectan­gular-shaped objects which symbolize paper bills or checks.

* * *

Regarding that round-object cus­tom, cynics comment, “That’s a super­stition. Do you think those practices will help if you are lazy, irresponsible, extravagant and not resourceful enough?”

There’s a lot of truth there. A BLESSED NEW YEAR!

comments