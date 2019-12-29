Former NBA All-Star Zach Randolph retires

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Zach Randolph, who starred on the ”grit and grind” Memphis Grizzlies teams that made seven straight NBA playoff appearances from 2011-2017, called time on his 17-year career on Saturday.

The big man nicknamed Z-Bo announced his retirement on Twitter the day after scoring eight points in 15 minutes on the floor for the Sacramento Kings in a loss to the Detroit Pistons.

”I gave this game my all, and it gave everything back and more,” the 38-year-old tweeted.

Randolph, selected 19th overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2001 NBA draft, ends his career with 18,578 points and 10,208 rebounds.

He was a two-time All-Star and was named the NBA’s Most Improved Player after the 2003-04 season.

After leaving Portland he played for the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Clippers, Grizzlies, and Kings.

His parting statement thanked all of those teams for contributing to his ”incredible journey.”

”Special thank you to the Memphis Grizzlies and the entire city which I will forever call my home,” added Randolph, who teamed with Marc Gasol, Mike Conley, and Tony Allen on Memphis teams that became known as some of the toughest in the league.

He helped the Grizzlies to their first playoff series win in 2011, when the stunned the San Antonio Spurs. They reached the Western Conference finals in 2013.

The Grizzlies announced in 2017 that they will retire Randolph’s jersey.

