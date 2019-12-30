2 Chinese tourists die after fall from boat

CEBU CITY – Two Chinese tourists died after falling from a parasailing boat in Panglao, Bohol, last Sunday afternoon.

Police identified the victims as Lou Rennei, 63, and Lan Rong, 56.

The fatalities were two of the 10 Chinese nationals aboard PARAW sailboat.

Lt. Jr. Grade Michael John Encina, spokesperson of the Philippine Coast Guard-Central Visayas (PCG 7), said the operator of the boat, Rufino Labastida, 46, and boat helper Randy Anligues, 24, were detained at the Panglao Police Station after the incident.

“We are investigating the maritime safety side of the incident and it will be up to the Panglao police to look into the possible criminal liability of the boat personnel,” said Encina.

Encina said that according to Anligues and Labastida, huge waves battered the boat around 5:30 p.m. that caused two of their passengers to be thrown off into the sea.

Encina said all passengers were not wearing life jackets at the time.

A yacht, MY Elizabeth, which happened to be in the area, rescued the Chinese tourists before alerting the Coast Guard-Western Bohol.

Rescuers from Coast Guard-Tagbilaran and Coast Guard-Panglao rushed to the scene on board speed boats, but the two Chinese nationals were already dead when they arrived. (Calvin D. Cordova)

