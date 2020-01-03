Maliksi banks on experience

By JONAS TERRADO

Meralco’s Allein Maliksi will look to put his championship experience into good use in the upcoming PBA Governors’ Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra San Miguel.

Maliksi, acquired from the Blackwater Elite midway in the eliminations, is eyeing a first title since 2014 when he was part of the San Mig Super Coffee squad that completed the league’s fifth Grand Slam.

“It’s a different feeling na makapanalo ng championship,” Maliksi said. “Sobrang sarap sa pakiramdam and lahat ng hardwork mo at sacrifices mo, masusulit talaga pag napanalo mo ‘yung championship.”

He was an instrumental part of coach Tim Cone’s Mixers squad that was led by James Yap, Marc Pingris, Rafi Reavis, PJ Simon, then-rookie Ian Sangalang, and imports James Mays and Marqus Blakely.

His bid to end a personal title drought will now be against Cone, who is out to continue his mastery against Meralco after winning the previous two title meetings.

Maliksi hopes to impart the things he learned during the San Mig run to his Meralco teammates eager to finally end their frustration against Ginebra.

“Sa lahat ng experiences ko at natutunan ko sa mga nangyari sa career ko, nadadala ko dito sa team namin and ‘yun ang mga maitutulong ko sa team ko,” said Maliksi, who also played for Barako Bull and Ginebra during a pro career that started in 2011.

“(Yung mga) experiences na natutunan ko, pinapasa ko kila Baser (Amer), kila (Chris) Newsome, paano nila ma-i-aapply yun. So yun na talaga pinaka-mindset ko.”

His presence will be key in Meralco’s chances of winning a first PBA title since making a return to big league basketball in 2010.

Meralco acquired Maliksi and seldom-used Raymar Jose from Blackwater in exchange for KG Canaleta, Mike Tolomia, and two future draft picks.

Maliksi has posted 9.4 points and three rebounds in 10 games since joining the Bolts.

