UNTV: Warriors out to nail second outright semis berth

Games Sunday

(Paco Arena, Manila)

3:30 p.m. – DENR vs PhilHealth

5 p.m. – Malacañang-PSC vs Agriculture

Denied the last time to nail the second and last outright semis berth, Department of Environment and Natural Resources tries again tomorrow when it battles PhilHealth in the 8th UNTV Cup at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Game time is at 3:30 p.m. with the DENR Warriors out to put behind a stinging 74-64 defeat to the streaking PITC Global Traders last month in their bid to secure a Final Four slot in the annual event for public servants.

DENR’s defeat two weeks ago put an end to an impressive six-game winning streak and while giving Judiciary, National Housing Authority and PITC slim hopes of advancing automatically to the semis.

On the strength of their 100-96 win over the PhilHealth Plus, the Benneth Palad-mentored Builders finished the second round with a 6-3 mark, slightly ahead of the streaking Judiciary Magis and Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission Kamao.

Both the Magis and Kamao are sporting similar 5-3 records in the event offering P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team with the runner-up’s own charity getting P2 million.

Already in the semis is defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines with totes a 7-1 mark.

The Kamao can draw level with the Builders if they beat the also-ran Department of Agriculture Food Masters at 5 p.m.

The third to sixth placers will play another round in the quarters with the top two finishers completing the semis cast while seventh and eighth placers will be eliminated outright in the event organized by UNTV President and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon.

