A ray of sunshine

IN what ways have other people made you happy? Do the same to at least 10 persons you know, the closest to you. “Since you cannot do good to all, you are to pay spe­cial attention to those who, by the accidents of time, or place, or circumstances, are brought into closer connection with you” (Saint Augustine). Be a ray of sunshine.

It’s good if there are no photographs. Real caring is shown even without an audience. If you wish to capture a moment on cam­era, avoid sharing it on social media. Prac­tice showing thought­fulness and kindness without getting likes and flattering com­ments.

Give to a cause. It’s not always money, al­though every project or movement needs funds to sustain itself. In what other ways can you support a project? Encourage your peers to become involved, too. The more support­ers, the more chances of success.

Create a to-do list. Instead of the usual tasks, make a list of the specific kind acts that you intend to do. Include a target date. Make a graphic repre­sentation of it – like a fruit-bearing tree. Color a fruit and en­large it only after you have completed the act specified.

Protect your fruit-bearing tree from weeds, pests, and forces of nature. There will always be chal­lenges of every kind, critics, bullies, and your own inner strug­gles. Stand strong! Be humble. Be fruitful!

Even your shade gives something cool and positive. Carry on.

