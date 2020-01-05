- Home
IN what ways have other people made you happy? Do the same to at least 10 persons you know, the closest to you. “Since you cannot do good to all, you are to pay special attention to those who, by the accidents of time, or place, or circumstances, are brought into closer connection with you” (Saint Augustine). Be a ray of sunshine.
It’s good if there are no photographs. Real caring is shown even without an audience. If you wish to capture a moment on camera, avoid sharing it on social media. Practice showing thoughtfulness and kindness without getting likes and flattering comments.
Give to a cause. It’s not always money, although every project or movement needs funds to sustain itself. In what other ways can you support a project? Encourage your peers to become involved, too. The more supporters, the more chances of success.
Create a to-do list. Instead of the usual tasks, make a list of the specific kind acts that you intend to do. Include a target date. Make a graphic representation of it – like a fruit-bearing tree. Color a fruit and enlarge it only after you have completed the act specified.
Protect your fruit-bearing tree from weeds, pests, and forces of nature. There will always be challenges of every kind, critics, bullies, and your own inner struggles. Stand strong! Be humble. Be fruitful!
Even your shade gives something cool and positive. Carry on.