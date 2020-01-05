Djokovic tows Serbia in ATP Cup

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) – Novak Djokovic got more than he bargained for in his first competitive match of 2020 before fending off Kevin Anderson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) late Saturday to secure Serbia’s win over South Africa at the ATP Cup.

The No. 2-ranked Djokovic, winner of a record seven Australian Open titles, was able to feed off the large Serbian crowd at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane to ensure his country got the new, season-opening team event started with a victory in Group A.

But he also had to remonstrate with the crowd when things got tense in the first tiebreaker, as spectators called out during rallies on consecutive points and Djokovic yelled toward the stands before holding his finger to his lips to demand quiet. The chair umpire also intervened to ask the crowd to “show good sportsmanship.”

“That was the Serbian crowd that was a little bit too excited,” Djokovic said. “It was in the heat of the moment and I’m sorry if I offended anybody, but it happened a couple of points in a row – I really didn’t need them interfering in the point.

“But I’m really thankful for their support. I thought the atmosphere was Davis Cup-like.”

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal had an easier time clinching Spain’s win over Georgia, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-5 in Perth after Roberto Bautista Agut crushed No. 678-ranked Aleksandre Metreveli 6-0, 6-0.

But No. 4 Dominic Thiem went down in an upset to Bornic Coric, who clinched Croatia’s win over Austria with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 win in Sydney. Marin Cilic took the opening singles 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 over Denis Novak.

“I’m really disappointed but I think it was a typical first match of the year. I’m always a little bit struggling with the first match,” Thiem said. “I hope that it’s going to be much better on Monday.”

comments