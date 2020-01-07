Black Nazarene vigil at Quirino Grandstand

Black Nazarene devotees from different parts of the country are expected to grow even bigger today, January 8, at the Quirino Grandstand in Luneta, Manila, to take part in the series of activities that will be held during the overnight vigil, a prelude to the grand Traslacion procession early Thursday morning.

Clad in maroon and yellow shirts, thousands of devotees that include the elderly, the sick, and persons with disabilities have been lining up for the traditional “Pahalik sa Poong Nazareno” since early yesterday morning after the revered image was transferred to the grandstand.

The Panalangin sa Takip Silim will be held at 5 p.m. A Holy Mass will be held at midnight at the grandstand to be presided by Quiapo Church rector Monsignor Hernando Coronel with Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio Cardinal Tagle as homilist.

At the Quiapo Church, the last of the nine-day novena masses that began last December 31 will be held at 6 p.m.

Msgr. Coronel said, they are “praying for a more peaceful and orderly procession this year” as he asked for prayers for a successful celebration. He has, repeatedly, appealed to the elderly, the sick, pregnant women, parents with small children, and the intoxicated not to attend the procession for safety reasons.

Instead, he urged them to just pray at the fourteen designated prayer stations that will be set up in strategic areas.

With a shorter route in place, organizers are also hoping for a faster Traslacion procession this year. Last year’s procession lasted more than ten hours.

“The thanksgiving procession last Dec. 31 only took an hour and 45 minutes as it started at 11:45 p.m. on Dec. 30 and ended at 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. We’re really looking forward to a faster-moving procession this year,” said Fr. Douglas Badong, parochial vicar of the Quiapo Church.

Yesterday afternoon, thousands of devotees of the revered Poong Hesus Nazareno, carrying replica images in different sizes including heirlooms and centuries-old icons, joined the procession of replicas of the Black Nazarene through the streets of Quiapo, Manila. The replicas were blessed after the procession.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Iba’t-ibang Kaloob, Isang Debosyon, Tungo sa Isang Misyon” to highlight the mission and responsibilities of the devotees who were called to serve in His name. (Christina Hermoso)

