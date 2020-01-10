It’s Mendoza – family

The family of former Batangas Rep. Edgar Mendoza yesterday confirmed that he is among the fatalities in a burning car in Barangay San Francisco, Tiaong, Quezon before dawn last Thursday.

The identities of the victims have yet to be determined through deoxyribonucleic acid testing although Mendoza’s family has confirmed that he was among the fatalities.

Police investigators are determining the identity of the last person who made contact with Mendoza.

Police Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, spokesperson of the Philippine National Police, said probers found out that Mendoza was supposed to meet someone in Calamba, Laguna on the day he died.

“Ang ginagawa natin, nagba-backtracking kung sino ang kakausapin niya sana. Marahil doon makakuha tayo ng information para matukoy ang suspects,” Banac said.

“Ang nais malaman, sino ‘yung kakausapin sana sa Calamba (Laguna) dahil natukoy natin na noong umalis siya ng 10 a.m. sa kanilang bahay, mayroon siyang ka-meeting. Hindi lang natin matukoy kung bakit sa Quezon natagpuan,” he added.

Police said the car had been burning for two hours before residents reported to authorities that they heard an explosion in the area.

Police went to the area and found the burning car. Also found beside Mendoza were two bodies believed to be his driver and personal assistant.

Banac said there is a possibility that the victims were killed first before they were burned inside the car. “That is one way to erase any trace of the victims’ identities,” Banac said.

Banac said the PNP Region 4-A has created a Special Investigation Task Group to expedite the resolution of the case.

Investigators have yet to determine the suspects and the motive behind the grim crime. (Martin Sadongdong)

