No guts, no glory for Ginebra’s Devance

BY JONAS TERRADO

LUCENA CITY – Recurring foot problems are not in any way will stop Joe Devance from trying to make an impact in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals.

Devance could eventually play a crucial role in Ginebra’s chance of winning a third title in the last four editions of the season-ending tournament after logging 25 minutes in Tuesday’s 91-87 win over Meralco.

It was the longest exposure of Devance in a conference that saw him miss the first nine games of the Governors’ Cup eliminations and three more in the semifinals after undergoing surgery on his right foot before the conference started.

The man who turn 38 next month has been dealing with foot injuries since 2017, when he had surgery after beating Meralco in the Governors’ Cup Finals due to a plantar fasciitis on his left foot.

But Ginebra coach Tim Cone remains firm that his long-time player will be able to get his niche as the series progresses.

“Throughout the whole conference, he’s been in-and-out of the lineup, came off a major surgery, but he added the size that we needed,” said Cone.

Devance spent most of his time on the court defending Meralco’s Allen Durham in the post while dishing out two assists on the offensive end.

“I think the more he plays, the better rhythm he’ll have,” said Cone. “I think he struggled a little bit offensively, but he’s such a smart, intelligent defender and he’s a smart, intelligent offensive player as well.

“He’s not gonna play out of his character, he’s not gonna do things that he knows he can’t do. He’s gonna stay with his skillset offensively, and he’s gonna be a really smart, intelligent defender,” he added.

Devance is eyeing his ninth PBA championship, all under Cone. But it could be the most fulfilling given the rash of injuries he dealt.

He could get closer to that goal at presstime with Ginebra seeking a 2-0 lead over Meralco at the Quezon Convention Center here.

