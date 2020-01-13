Cavs outlast Warriors for top UNTV Cup seeding

Defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) clinched the top seeding in the semis with a 90-83 win over Department of Environment and Natural Resources while Judiciary completed a four-game sweep of the second round of elims in the 8th UNTV Cup held over the weekend at the Paco Arena in Manila.

With Boyet Bautista and Darwin Cordero presiding over the team’s assault, the AFP Cavaliers erased a double-digit deficit early in the second quarter on the way to finishing the elims with an 8-1 record.

Cordero topscored with 17 points while Bautista chipped in 15 for a team that already advanced outright to the semis as early as last month.

Despite losing two of their last three games, the DENR Warriors got the other automatic semis slot with a 7-2 mark in the event organized by UNTV President and CEO Dr. Daniel Razon for public servants

The Judiciary Magis, on the other hand, closed out with a 7-3 mark for fourth place after capping their perfect second round show with a 66-59 victory over the PITC Global Traders.

Former PBA player Chester Tolomia, who led Judiciary’s decisive third quarter run, scattered 25 points for a team eager to end a five-year title drought.

The Magis, along with the NHA Builders, Department of Agriculture Food Masters and Global Traders play another round in the quarters with the top two finishers completing the semis cast.

The chosen charity of the champion team will get the P4 million top prize with the runner-up’s own foundation getting P2 million.

First Game

JUDICIARY 66 – Tolomia 25, Dela Cruz 11, Salamat 8, Ybañez 6, Bergonio 5, Mustre 4, Marquez 3, Dionisio 2.

PITC 59 – Porto 19, Regalado 13, Vasallo 8, Gecale 8, Martin 4, Taplah 3, Lopez 2, Almarinez 2.

Quarters: 13-14, 28-32, 53-44, 66-59.

Second Game

AFP 90 – Cordero 17, Bautista 15, Lumongsod 13, Quiambao 11, Pascual 10, Araneta 9, Almerol 6, Sergio 5, Resopa 4.

DENR 83 – Lansang 18, Rivera 18, Ayson 17, Parreño 13, Bangal 11, Gamboa 4, Abanes 2.

Quarters: 17-24, 38-39, 58-56, 90-83.

comments