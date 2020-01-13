PAGASA warns of mudslides caused by rain from Taal eruption

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration has warned that light to moderate rains due to the eruption of Taal Volcano could trigger mudslides in Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite.

PAGASA weather specialist Meno Mendoza said the volcanic activity has triggered the occurrence of rains and thunderstorms in Batangas and nearby provinces.

Weather specialist Joey Figuracion explained that the interaction of the hot volcanic ash and cold ice crystals lead to cloud formation, causing rain and volcanic lightnings in the vicinity and neighboring areas of Taal Volcano.

“Cloudy skies with isolated rains and thunderstorms may prevail over Batangas, Laguna, and Cavite due to the continuous volcanic activity. These areas may also experience reduced visibility during ash fall and mudflow caused by light to moderate rains,” Mendoza said.

The prevailing wind direction could bring the volcanic plumes or mixtures of volcanic particles and gases from the eruption of Taal Volcano toward Laguna, northern Quezon, Rizal, and Aurora, Mendoza added.

Meanwhile, the low-pressure area 615 kilometers east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur may continue to bring light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Caraga and Easern Visayas.

The LPA is still not expected to develop into a tropical cyclone but residents in these regions, especially those in flood-prone and landslide-prone areas, were asked to take extra precaution during severe thunderstorms.

Mendoza said the tail-end of cold front or the boundary between the warm easterlies and cold northeast monsoon or “amihan” may bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in Aurora, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Abra, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, and Apayao.

Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan will experience isolated light rains and intermittent strong winds in its coastal and mountainous communities due to the amihan.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers with possibility of flash floods and landslides during severe thunderstorms. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

