Palace urges suspension of work in private sector

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Malacañang has recommended the suspension of work in the private sector to ensure the safety of its employees amid the eruption of the Taal Volcano.

In a statement early Monday, Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo urged companies in affected areas to suspend work following the phreatic eruption of the volcano.

“The Office of the President highly encourages the private sector to suspend work for the safety of their employees,” he said.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, by the authority of President Duterte, has directed the suspension of classes in all levels and work in government in the affected areas of Calabarzon, the National Capital Region and Central Luzon following the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

The suspension of work, however, does not apply to frontline response agencies involved in disaster response, delivery of basic and health service, and/or other vital services.

Meanwhile, Malacañang advised those near the crater and directly affected by the phreatic activity to cooperate with government response teams.

The Palace likewise asked the rest of the public to stay safe by remaining vigilant and updated by monitoring official advisories and notices of pertinent agencies of the government.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Sunday raised the alert status of Taal Volcano in Batangas to level 4 as its continuous explosion generated a 10- to 15-kilometer steam-laden “tephra column” composed of rock fragments and particles.

Classes in all levels in public and private schools in several in Metro Manila and some provinces in Central Luzon were also suspended due to ashfall.

Work in the House of Representatives and the Senate were also suspended while the Supreme Court announced the suspension of office work in Metro Manila Courts. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

comments