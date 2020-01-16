John Lloyd Cruz, back in business?

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

IS John Lloyd Cruz fi­nally ending his self-im­posed showbiz sabbatical this year?

A teaser trailer released by ABS-CBN re­cently showed the actor in a movie with ex-girlfriend Shaina Mag­dayao.

Titled “Ser­vando Mag­damag,” the film is said to be based on a story by Ricky Lee.

According to the entertainment giant, the film is part of their upcoming offerings for the year.

No further details were given.

If ever, “Servando Magdamag” will be John Lloyd and Shaina’s first project together since separating in 2012.

John Lloyd took leave from showbiz in 2017.

Following rumors he has separated from Ellen Adarna, the mother of his son, Elias Modesto, there have been numerous reports about John Lloyd gearing up for work anew.

He was subsequently seen in a cameo in the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Culion.”

