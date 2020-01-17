Julia Montes nagbabalik-showbiz

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

DON’T look now but Julia Montes might just be ending her drawn out showbiz hiatus soon.

In a photo shared via Instagram recently, Cornerstone Entertainment head Erickson Raymundo wrote, “Welcome back @montesjulia08 !”

He added, “2020 will be a busy year for you and I can’t wait to share all the projects lined up for you. Exciting months ahead.”

Several of the actress’ showbiz friends expressed excite­ment over the announce­ment including Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Angeline Quinto, and Dimples Ro­mana.

There were no details given but Deo Endrinal, Dreamscape executive, seemingly confirmed the same.

He posted, “Some peo­ple are just worth the wait. Welcome back!”

Note Dreamscape pro­duced several of Julia’s past projects with ABS-CBN, including “Ikaw Lamang” (2014), “Doble Kara” (2015), and “Asin­tado” (2018).

It has been more than a year since the actress flew to Germany to catch up with her estranged father.

While there, rumors about her being supposedly pregnant with her ang “Walang Hanggan” co-actor Coco Martin’s love child surfaced.

Talk about her giving birth in a local hospital soon followed.

Though her management denied this, Julia herself has kept mum on the issue.

