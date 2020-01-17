  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Entertainment » Julia Montes nagbabalik-showbiz

    Julia Montes nagbabalik-showbiz

    January 17, 2020 | Filed under: Entertainment | Posted by:

    BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

    —–

    JULIA Montes (FB)

    JULIA Montes (FB)

    DON’T look now but Julia Montes might just be ending her drawn out showbiz hiatus soon.

    In a photo shared via Instagram recently, Cornerstone Entertainment head Erickson Raymundo wrote, “Welcome back @montesjulia08 !”

    He added, “2020 will be a busy year for you and I can’t wait to share all the projects lined up for you. Exciting months ahead.”

    Several of the actress’ showbiz friends expressed excite­ment over the announce­ment including Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Angeline Quinto, and Dimples Ro­mana.

    There were no details given but Deo Endrinal, Dreamscape executive, seemingly confirmed the same.

    He posted, “Some peo­ple are just worth the wait. Welcome back!”

    Note Dreamscape pro­duced several of Julia’s past projects with ABS-CBN, including “Ikaw Lamang” (2014), “Doble Kara” (2015), and “Asin­tado” (2018).

    It has been more than a year since the actress flew to Germany to catch up with her estranged father.

    While there, rumors about her being supposedly pregnant with her ang “Walang Hanggan” co-actor Coco Martin’s love child surfaced.

    Talk about her giving birth in a local hospital soon followed.

    Though her management denied this, Julia herself has kept mum on the issue.

    comments