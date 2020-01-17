Julia Montes nagbabalik-showbiz

- Home
BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG
—–
DON’T look now but Julia Montes might just be ending her drawn out showbiz hiatus soon.
In a photo shared via Instagram recently, Cornerstone Entertainment head Erickson Raymundo wrote, “Welcome back @montesjulia08 !”
He added, “2020 will be a busy year for you and I can’t wait to share all the projects lined up for you. Exciting months ahead.”
Several of the actress’ showbiz friends expressed excitement over the announcement including Bea Alonzo, Maja Salvador, Angeline Quinto, and Dimples Romana.
There were no details given but Deo Endrinal, Dreamscape executive, seemingly confirmed the same.
He posted, “Some people are just worth the wait. Welcome back!”
Note Dreamscape produced several of Julia’s past projects with ABS-CBN, including “Ikaw Lamang” (2014), “Doble Kara” (2015), and “Asintado” (2018).
It has been more than a year since the actress flew to Germany to catch up with her estranged father.
While there, rumors about her being supposedly pregnant with her ang “Walang Hanggan” co-actor Coco Martin’s love child surfaced.
Talk about her giving birth in a local hospital soon followed.
Though her management denied this, Julia herself has kept mum on the issue.