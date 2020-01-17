Tampon during sex

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Hi Ms. Rica,

Pwede po ba makipagsex kung may tampon? Salamat po,

Inside Girl

Hello Inside Girl,

Sex can mean a lot of things. Pwedeng kissing, touching or kahit nga sexting, sex na rin ang tawag doon, and in that regard, pwedeng-pwede makipag-sex with a tampon inside. Pero, kung ang ibig mong sabihin ay sexual intercourse na may penile penetration, mas maiging tanggalin muna ang tampon bago ito gawin.

Kapag nakipag-intercourse ka with a tampon, may possibility na maipasok sa pinakaloob ng vagina ang tampon, making it hard to reach. Pwede rin itong maipit malapit sa iyong cervix kaya magiging mas mahirap itong makuha. This is dangerous kasi pwede kang magkaroon ng infection kapag matagal na nasa loob ng iyong vagina ang tampon.

Ang mga sintomas ng infection dahil sa paggamit ng tampon ay ang pagkakaroon ng mabahong discharge, mabahong amoy galing sa vagina, pagkati ng vagina at ng vulva, at mahirap o masakit na pag-ihi. Kung nakakaranas ka ng ganitong sintomas ay kinakailangan nang pumunta sa doctor dahil maaaring ito ay symptoms of toxic shock syndrome na pwedeng makamatay.

To avoid this, it may be best for you to take that time para tanggalin ang iyong tampon. You can also use this time to wash your genital area to make sure na matanggal ang mga naipon na dugo before your sexual encounter. Kung ang concern mo is having stains o pagkakaroon ng malakas na bloodflow during sexy time, gumamit ka na lang ng sapin or any kind of towel para hindi matagusan ang iyong bedsheet! Or better yet, you can have fun in the shower! That way, malinis ka na, wala ka pang risk of getting toxic shock syndrome! But of course, always remember na kahit may period, di ito sign of being safe from STIs so it’s better to be protected all the time during sexy time!

With love and lust,

Rica

* * *

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

You can catch more of her every Thursday at Boys’ Night Out, Magic 89.9 and follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her YouTube channel, Count To Ten and podcast, Conservative Ako on Anchor and Spotify.

comments