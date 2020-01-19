Bleeding after sex

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
- World
Hello Ms Rica,
I came from a very bad relationship previously so nung naging single ako, I decided to stay single for about one year. Then I started dating again tapos siyempre I also miss sex so recently, I started to have intercourse pero nagkaroon ako ng vaginal bleeding. Hindi ba sa virgin lang iyon nangyayari? Actually when I lost my virginity, hindi naman ako nagbleed. Okay lang ba iyon or I need immediate medical attention?
Thank you
Red Plate
Hello Red Plate,
I hope you have fully recovered from the bad relationship. Spending time finding yourself really works depending on the person and I am glad that after a year, ready kana ulit to date and of course to have sex. One year is quite long so I am sure you missed it very bad.
To let you know, marami naming naka-experience ng vaginal bleeding with penetration. Usually, hindi naman nito kailangan ng immediate or emergency medical treatment lalo na if you have been regularly visiting your doctor for your pap smears and pelvic exams. Pwedeng isang malaking factor ang hiatus mo from sex ng one year. Since the bleeding, have you had sex again? It might take a bit getting used to again kasi.
There are however, some causes like irritation, STI or Cervical polyps in which case, you have to set an appointment with your gynecologist. They will ask you details about the bleeding like color or yung dami ng blood na lumabas. Kailangan nilang physically i-check kung saan nanggagaling ang bleeding. Dito sila makakapagdetermine ng other possible causes, appropriate diagnosis at siyempre treatment.
Try to ease your way into being sexually active again. While you are exploring, keeping on top of your sexual health is also necessary. Always enjoy pero be safe in more ways than one!
With love and lust,
Rica
***
Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psychologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empowerment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.
***
You can catch more of her every Thursday at Boys’ Night Out, Magic 89.9 and follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her YouTube channel, Count To Ten.