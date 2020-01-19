Bleeding after sex

Hello Ms Rica,

I came from a very bad re­lationship previously so nung naging single ako, I decided to stay single for about one year. Then I started dating again tapos siyempre I also miss sex so recently, I start­ed to have intercourse pero nagkaroon ako ng vaginal bleeding. Hindi ba sa virgin lang iyon nangyayari? Actu­ally when I lost my virginity, hindi naman ako nagbleed. Okay lang ba iyon or I need immediate medical atten­tion?

Thank you

Red Plate

Hello Red Plate,

I hope you have fully recov­ered from the bad relationship. Spending time finding yourself really works depending on the person and I am glad that after a year, ready kana ulit to date and of course to have sex. One year is quite long so I am sure you missed it very bad.

To let you know, marami nam­ing naka-experience ng vaginal bleeding with penetration. Usu­ally, hindi naman nito kailangan ng immediate or emergency medical treatment lalo na if you have been regularly visiting your doctor for your pap smears and pelvic exams. Pwedeng isang malaking factor ang hiatus mo from sex ng one year. Since the bleeding, have you had sex again? It might take a bit getting used to again kasi.

There are however, some causes like irritation, STI or Cer­vical polyps in which case, you have to set an appointment with your gynecologist. They will ask you details about the bleeding like color or yung dami ng blood na lumabas. Kailangan nilang physically i-check kung saan nanggagaling ang bleeding. Dito sila makakapagdetermine ng other possible causes, appropri­ate diagnosis at siyempre treat­ment.

Try to ease your way into be­ing sexually active again. While you are exploring, keeping on top of your sexual health is also necessary. Always enjoy pero be safe in more ways than one!

With love and lust,

Rica

Rica Cruz is a Licensed Psy­chologist, Sex and Relationships Therapist, and Sex Educator. She opines that sexual empow­erment for Filipinos is sexier than sex.

You can catch more of her every Thursday at Boys’ Night Out, Magic 89.9 and follow her at facebook.com/TheSexyMind and @_ricacruz in Twitter and IG and subscribe to her YouTube channel, Count To Ten.

