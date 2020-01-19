Harry, Meghan to give up royal titles

LONDON (AFP) – Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will give up their royal titles and public funding as part of a settlement with the Queen to start a new life away from the British monarchy.

The historic announcement from Buckingham Palace on Saturday follows more than a week of intense private talks aimed at managing the fallout of the globetrotting couple’s shock resignation from front-line royal duties.

It means Queen Elizabeth II’s grandson Harry and his American TV actress wife Meghan will stop using the titles ”royal highness” – the same fate that befell his late mother Princess Diana after her divorce from Prince Charles in 1996.

”Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.

”I recognize the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

Her comments referred to battles with the media that prompted Harry and Meghan to sue several newspapers in October over intrusions into their private lives.

The Queen said she was ”particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family” and wished the couple ”a happy and peaceful new life.”

A separate statement attributed to Buckingham Palace said ”the Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.” HRH stands for His or Her Royal Highness.

”As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties,” the statement said.

The settlement added that the two will also repay £2.4 million ($3.1 million or about P158 million) of taxpayer’s money spent on renovating their Frogmore Cottage home near Windsor Castle.

Much of the British media interpreted the ruling as the Queen’s punishment for Harry and Meghan’s wayward ways.

The Queen ”brought down the iron fist,” Sky News’ royal commentator Alastair Bruce said.

”Make no mistake, Saturday night’s statement represents the hardest Megxit possible,” The Daily Telegraph newspaper said.

