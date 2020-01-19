Iloilo nips Zamboanga in MPBL

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ILOILO – Aaron Jeruta drilled the game-winner to lead the Iloilo United Royals past Zamboanga-Family’s Brand Sardines, 60-58, in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the University of San Agustin Gym here Saturday.

Jeruta, a homegrown Ilonggo, drove past Robin Roño and made a tough layup with 12.4 ticks left in the game and the shot clock winding down to snap Iloilo’s two-game slide.

In the ensuing play, Zamboanga’s Anton Asistio missed a three-pointer while Santi Santillan failed to convert a floater, enabling Iloilo to escape with the victory.

“Aaron will always be Aaron. Sa wakas. Ilang game nang gigil na gigil siya. Sa wakas naman ay nabigiyan siya ng chance for that bucket,” said coach Eric Gonzales on Jeruta’s game-winner.

The Royals were down by six entering the fourth frame, 45-51, but limited Zamboanga to just seven points and scored 15 points, just enough to earn the much-needed win.

Jeruta, who hails from Jaro, Iloilo, had five points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Al Tamsi chipped in 17 points anchored on five triples and Rey Publico added 14 and nine rebounds for the Royals.

Iloilo improved to 16-10 and moved past Zamboanga for fifth place in the Southern Division at 16-11.

Santillan led Zamboanga with 15 points and five boards while Alvin Pasaol contributed 14 markers on 5-of-19 shooting, eight rebounds, and five assists but had seven turnovers.

comments