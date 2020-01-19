James leads Lakers past Rockets

  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    January 19, 2020
    LOS Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James bumps Houston Rockets guard James Harden as he drives to the basket during the first half of their game in Houston. The Lakers won, 124-115. (AP)

    HOUSTON (AP) – LeBron James had 31 points and 12 assists and the Los Angeles Lakers rode a big third quarter to a a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

    The Lakers bounced back after a loss to Orlando on Wednesday night that snapped their nine-game winning streak. The loss was the third straight for the Rockets, which ties a season high, and they have dropped four of five.

    Kyle Kuzma scored 23 points and Danny Green and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope each had 20 for the Lakers.

    Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for his fourth straight 30-point game and James Harden had 34 for the Rockets, who also lost three in a row in late November.

    Los Angeles didn’t lead in the first half but used a 32-point third quarter to take a nine-point lead into the fourth.

    Houston used a 6-0 run to cut the lead to 10 with about seven minutes left, but the Lakers scored the next six points to extend it to 110-94 midway through the quarter.  That sent many Rockets fans streaming for the exits and caused a large contingent of Lakers fans to start chanting, “Let’s go Lakers.”

    The Rockets did not get closer than seven points the rest of the way.

