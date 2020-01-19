P68-M shabu seized in Pasay sting

Anti-narcotics operatives seized Saturday night more than P68 million worth of shabu from two suspected drug dealers during a buy-bust operation in Pasay City.

Authorities identified the arrested the suspects as Mia Bianca Atendido, 22; and Dave Tajores Realin, 21.

Investigation showed that the operation was launched at around 8:30 p.m. in front of Philtrangco bus terminal on Apelo Cruz Street corner EDSA in Barangay 151-16, Malibay, Pasay City.

Members of the Philippine National Police Drug Enforcement Group (PNP DEG), Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA), and the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Pasay City Police managed to purchase P800,000 worth of illegal drugs from the suspects that resulted in their arrest.

Authorities said 10 kilos of shabu with an estimated street value of P68 million were seized from the suspects.

The confiscated drugs were turned over to the Southern Police District (SPD) Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis while the arrested suspects were detained at the station custodial facility.

SPD Director Brig. General Nolasco Bathan said the arrest of the suspects was a result of their continuous campaign against illegal drugs in the southern part of Metro Manila.

He congratulated the operatives for a job well done. (Dhel Nazario)

