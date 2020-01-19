Show the best in us; help volcano victims

THE devastating Taal Volcano eruption and typhoons that left our country reeling show that there are terrible sufferings beyond our control.

* * *

This reminds me about an old lady who was riding on a plane seated beside a priest. The weather was stormy and the ride tur­bulent. The terrified wom­an said to the man of the cloth: “Father, can’t you do something about this awful storm?”

The priest looked at her and said: “Lady, I’m in sales, not Management,” pointing his finger up to heaven.

* * *

Despite the amazing ad­vances of modern science and technology, typhoons, volcanic eruptions and other calamities are the scourges of humanity which defy solution.

These are the tantrums of Nature, the “wrath of God,” that’s part of our imperfect world broken by Original Sin committed by our first Parents.

* * *

Our responses to these uncontrolled calamities, however, can be controlled – for good or bad. We can choose to be compassion­ate by reaching out to the eruption victims or take advantage of their misfor­tune.

* * *

It’s been reported, for in­stance, how magnanimous countrymen have respond­ed swiftly to reach out to the numerous victims by giving cash or in kind.

God bless them. Those who wish to help can still contribute no matter how little. What you consider as insignificant can mean the survival for the victims.

* * *

On the worst side, there are heartless people who take advantage of the situ­ation. They jack up the pric­es of basic goods like food, vital medical items like face masks, nebulizers, and pul­monary medicines in order to make instant “killing.”

* * *

These business people are human vultures. They capitalize on the misfortune and sufferings of their poor fellowmen. This is a grave sin that cries to heaven for vengeance and hound their conscience no end.

* * *

LIVING OUR STO. NIÑO DEVOTION

A politician has a strong devotion to the Sto. Niño. After an election, he won through widely-known ir­regularities. Grateful to the Sto. Niño, he asked a priest to say a Thanksgiv­ing Mass!

* * *

To have a devotion to the Sto. Niño is good but win­ning an election or enrich­ing oneself through dishon­est ways is unacceptable. The Church’s teaching states: “This split between devotional faith and immor­al conduct is defective and erroneous.”

* * *

In the gospel today, Jesus teaches: “Unless you be­come like little children you cannot enter the kingdom of heaven” (Mt. 18, 10).

“Like little children,” what does that mean? What is it about a child that Jesus liked and valued so much?

The emphasis is on be­ing childlike, not childish. “Mag-pakabata,” hindi mag­ing “isip-bata.”

* * *

One endearing quality about the child is its inno­cence and simplicity. When I was in grade school, I used to play with all kinds of kids in the neighborhood. My parents would warn me not to mingle with “dirty” kids from the depressed areas. But I didn’t see any difference nor mind it if they came from a poor or rich families.

* * *

Another quality a child possesses is his spirit of dependence and trust. With God, it requires true faith and a healthy fear.

The absence of depen­dence is shown concretely when a man has no more time for God. Work and pur­suit of money take his place or when he believes that he can do and get everything he wants with the power of his wealth, position and in­telligence, like what some politicians are doing.

* * *

The feast of the Sto. Niño is very popular among Fili­pinos. However, let not our devotion remain only on the ritual and external. Let us rather develop a childlike piety and cultivate the vir­tues of innocence, humility, and filial trust in the Lord.

“Unless you become like little children you cannot enter the Kingdom of heav­en.”

* * *

The FAMILY that prays to­gether stays together.

