Isko donates P4-M talent fee to victims of Taal eruption

Manila City Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso donated P4 million of his talent fees to the residents of Batangas affected by Taal Volcano eruption.

The Manila Public Information Office (PIO) said half of the donation came from the city mayor’s talent fee from Novuhair while the other half came from his talent fee from KJA Food Summit Corp.

The Manila City government also extended financial aid worth P2.5 million to five municipalities in Batangas that have been badly hit by the calamity. These are the municipalities of Talisay, Taal, Agoncillo, Lemery, and Laurel, the Manila PIO said.

The funds were sourced from the city’s local disaster risk reduction and management fund, it added.

A large part of Southern Luzon is still buried in ashes after Taal volcano, a popular tourist attraction and the second most active volcano in the country, belched out ash clouds on Jan. 12. (Minka Tiangco)

