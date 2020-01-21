James Reid at Nadine Lustre, hiwalay na nga!

BY DANTE LAGANA

—-

SA wakas, umamin na rin sina James Reid and Nadine Lustre.

Sa kabila ng tahasang pag­tanggi ng huli hinggil sa usaping hiwalayan nila ilang linggo na ang nakalilipas, ito nga at kinain ni Nadine ang sariling kuda.

Yes, it can now be said: hiwalay na po ang JaDine, ayaw man o hindi ng mga fans nila.

Kinumpirma ng dalawa ang bulong-bulungan sa isang joint statement na pinadala nila sa “Tonight with Boy Abunda.”

It read in part: “It’s true that we have split up but not for all the reason that are being spread on the tabloids and social media but because after quiet and ma­ture conversations, we decided to focus on ourselves not only for our careers but more for our personal growth as we are still young and we want to achieve as much as we can.

“We agreed that going separate ways was best for both of us. We are in good terms and are still re­ally good friends and will continue to work with each other especially when it comes to music.”

Humirit pa ng pasalamat ang da­lawa sa mga fans na karamihan ay patuloy na umaasang masamang panaginip lang ang lahat.

“Thank you for all the JADINE FANS for their undying support and we hope you continue to sup­port us now and in the future. We shall forever be grateful to them for their love and understanding. Thank you.”

