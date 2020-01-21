Perpetual sweeps Lyceum in NCAA volleyball tourney

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

Games Thursday

(The Arena, San Juan)

8:30 a.m. – JRU vs Arellano (Junior’s)

10 a.m. – JRU vs Arellano (Men’s)

12 noon – JRU vs Arellano (Women’s)

2 p.m. – EAC vs St. Benilde (Women’s)

3:30 p.m. – EAC vs St. Benilde (Men’s)

5 p.m. – EAC vs St. Benilde (Junior’s)

Universty of Perpetual Help System DALTA came through with clutch plays down the stretch to beat Lyceum of the Philippines University in five thrilling sets, 25-27, 25-23, 26-24, 14-25, 17-15, in the NCAA Season 95 volleyball tournament Tuesdayat The Arena in San Juan.

Jhona Rosal led the Lady Altas with 20 points punctuated by three service aces in a match that lasted two hours and 11 minutes to post their second straight victory in three games.

“Itong game namin ngayon, kumpara sa San Sebastian, unti-unti kaming nag-iimprove, yun naman ang importante. Kulang kasi kami sa preparation, so dito na lang namin sa NCAA nagagawa,” said Perpetual Help mentor Macky Cariño.

Yanca Tripoli, a graduating player, contributed 19 points, while Jenny Gaviola had seven blocks to finish with 10 points and 13 excellent sets for Perpetual Help, which improved to 2-1.

Shyra Umandal contributed three of the Lady Altas’ 14 blocks.

Cariño said he wants the team to play with more consistency after committing 40 errors.

“Nakuha namin ng konti, pero kailangan namin maging consistent. Anyway, malayo pa naman ang liga, ang susunod namin na kalaban eh Mapua. Tatlong araw pa, marami pang dapat pag-ensayuhan,” said Cariño.

It was another heartbreaking five-setter loss for LPU which fell to 0-3.

In men’s play, Louie Ramirez dropped 23 points while Ronniel Ramirez added 15 as reigning champion Perpetual scored a quick 25-22, 31-29, 25-20 win over LPU.

The Altas are unbeaten in three starts.

Kirth Rosos, meantime, had 10 points to lead juniors titleholder Perpetual Help in sweeping LPU, 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 for a 3-0 card.

