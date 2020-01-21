So . . .

SO what was the most used/abused word throughout our Taal watch?

According to Peter Musngi, it was “alboroto,” Spanish for ex­citement or disturbance. Peter, the voice of ABS-CBN and co-an­chor of DZMM Teleradyo’s public affairs program, Pasada 630, ob­served that he could not escape that word – correctly pronounced or mispronounced as “alburoto” and even “albruto” by field re­porters – whenever he listened to or watched the news.

True, alboroto or tantrum in ref­erence to Taal’s behavior since Sunday the 12th could not help being the word of the week, giv­en the extra air time provided for an event that was many events, inflicting darkness, devastation, disruption, displacement, and de­spair on thousands of families. However, my word of the week is not alboroto. Even before the vol­cano’s epic episodes, I had been hearing it used by people from all walks of life, and I mean all walks. Dr. Renato Solidum used it at least 10 times in one press brief­ing. Jeepney and taxi drivers use it, so do policemen and their sus­pects, and the criminals’ lawyers. Speechmakers and newsmakers, when they’re trying to wiggle out of a situation, cannot help but fall back on it as a verbal crutch. Ce­lebrities conversing in English use it, nor do they avoid it when they switch to Filipino or Taglish.

What is it, then? It’s a two-let­ter word in the English language that’s technically defined as an adverb, but who cares? As far as my ears tell me, it’s the most fre­quently used word in English that has been adopted and adapted by Filipino-speaking Filipinos from every province, representing ev­ery economic and social class, every creed and political persua­sion. So far so good, so can you guess what that word is?

It’s so nice to know that you, dear reader, agree, for when I posed the same question to my son, he got it immediately, with­out hesitation. The word is so simple its usage has become as widespread as Yes, No, Thanks. Simple as it is, it’s so versatile, as in 1) Do you like it? Maybe, but only so-so; 2) Agoncillo is on lockdown, so you can’t go there; 3) It’s expensive, but so what?; 4) This is where I stop, so long, see you soon.

