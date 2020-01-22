DSWD probes poor treatment of Taal evacuees

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said yesterday it is probing a viral post on social media involving a social worker who allegedly maltreated some evacuees at the Sto. Tomas Gym in Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

“DSWD is validating a viral post in social media involving one of the social workers of the municipality of Sto. Tomas, Batangas,” the department said in a statement after Ghielian Carandang, a resident of Poblacion 7, Talisay, Batangas, complained about the purported harsh treatment she and her family received from a municipal social welfare and development officer in Sto. Tomas.

Carandang’s Facebook post on Jan. 15, 2020 at 9:31 p.m. went viral with 197,000 shares and 403 comments.

“Through the Field Office Calabarzon, the Department is already coordinating the matter with the concerned local government and Municipal Social Welfare and Development Office,” it added.

In her Facebook post, Carandang said a certain “Mam Tess,” who was identified as a municipal social welfare and development officer, did not accept her and family to join other evacuees in the Sto. Tomas Gym because the evacuation center was already full.

“Nakiusap po ang aking ina na c Raquel Carandang para makasama kami dito may mga tao pa po sya nilapitan para lang pumayag ang babaeng ito…Ang sabi poh nya cge daw poh tatanggapin nya daw po kmi pero wag daw po kami manghi2ngi ng kumot at banig kasi wala n daw po. pero madami nman pong nakalaan na sleeping kit para sa mga apektado ng bulkan. Bundok bundok pa nga po,” she said.

Carandang posted the photos of the alleged municipal social welfare and development officer and the stocks of the relief items at the evacuation center.

According to her, she and her child were immediately given clothes and blankets by the person-in-charge but the social worker got angry, saying that Carandang did not ask permission before getting the relief items.

The evacuee said she sought permission first before getting the items and was witnessed by her sibling.

“May iba din na napahiya sa paninita nya. Hindi ko po maintindihan kung bakit kami pinagdadamutan ng taong ito??? Diba dapat tulungan nya kami ksi hindi maganda ang sitwasyon nmin ngayon??? May naka2kilala po ba sa babaeng ito?? Baka nman po maga2wan ng paraan ang ginagawa smin dito ng babaeng ito…,” Carandang said.

In another Facebook post made by Mulong Bautista Lina, the social worker was identified as Tess Sarmiento, a wife of a barangay captain. (Charissa L. Atienza)

