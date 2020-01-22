MWSS eyes Kaliwa Dam construction this year

The Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System hopes to start the construction of the controversial Kaliwa Dam in the latter part of this year, saying they are now just waiting for the design of the dam to be finished.

In an interview with Communications Assistant Secretary JV Arcena yesterday, MWSS administrator Emmanuel Salamat said the design phase of the dam will be completed in six months.

“We are now in the design phase. It will take about six months and until such time that we agreed on the design and the approval of the design, we will proceed with the construction,” he said.

“The dam should be completed in a period of three years but we also have another concern (about) building the pipeline (which will take) two years or less. So it is about three to five years of the program of building the dam,” he added.

However, Salamat said it is more important for the MWSS to address all issues, especially on the Indigenous Peoples and environmental requirements, before they proceed with the construction of one of the Duterte administration’s flagship projects.

“We are in our two legs, bent, to really make sure that we will follow the necessary process and compliances for all the clearances that we need to go through to comply. All the other requirements for the IPs and other requirements that are being asked by the Environmental Compliance Certificate,” he said.

President Duterte gave the green light for the construction of the China-funded Kaliwa Dam late last year, saying it would be Metro Manila’s last resort to have water. He likewise vowed to pay and relocate the IPs who would be affected by the project. (Argyll Geducos)

