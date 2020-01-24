4 Chinese nationals held for kidnapping

Four Chinese nationals were arrested by National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) agents for allegedly abducting their three compatriots to force them to pay their gambling debts.

NBI Director Dante Gierran identified the arrested Chinese as Chen Zhimin, Lou Canfeng, Li Jai Huang, and Wang Yiping.

Gierran said the suspects were arrested during a rescue operation conducted by the NBI’s Environmental Crime Division (NBI-EnCD) at a hotel in Manila last Wednesday.

During the operation, NBI agents were able to rescue three Chinese captives who were identified as Han Yang Liu, Xiaofeng Li, and Shi Tuan Li.

On the same day, the NBI presented the four suspects for inquest before the Manila Prosecutor’s Office for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

NBI-EnCD chief Czar Eric Nuqui said the operation was conducted after he received information about the kidnapping of Liu.

“The kidnappers allegedly demanded a total of P200,000 in cash personally delivered to the kidnappers,” according to the NBI.

Liu had allegedly owed the kidnappers P200,000.

During the operation, NBI agents also found the two other detained Chinese “who were physically maltreated, deprived of their movements, and threatened with death if both could not produce a total amount of P600,000.” (Jeffrey Damicog)

