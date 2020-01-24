Abducted car dealer found dead in Cavite

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CAMP GEN. PANTALEON GARCIA, IMUS, Cavite – A car dealer, abducted by two men who identified themselves as policemen four days ago, was found dead yesterday in a muddy lot in San Rafael, Noveleta, Cavite.

The body of Manuel “Manny” Cristobal Tolentino was recovered in the murky lot two days after a joint police team arrested an alleged notorious carjacking group leader and his two cohorts in an operation also in Cavite.

Tolentino was a car dealer of Auto Zone Shop on Aguinaldo Highway in capital Imus City. He was reported missing by his family and friends Tuesday afternoon, January 21.

The victim was described by relatives and friends as a good man and homebody and had no known enemies.

When reports circulated that he was missing, many people also posted Facebook messages asking for help about his whereabouts and other efforts in finding him.

Police officer-friends have also moved in locating Tolentino.

The team that arrested the suspects was composed of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Cavite Field Unit, Highway Patrol Group (HPG)-Cavite, Imus; Cavite City police, and the Police Provincial Office (PPO)-Intelligence Branch.

Major Warly C. Bitog, CIDG-Cavite chief, identified those arrested as Mahdie Dilna Mangotara, 32; Edgardo Navarro del Rosario, 53; and Omar Mamao Rigaro, 44.

Bitog reported that Mangotara is the leader of the Mangotara Criminal Group (CG) operating in Cavite and the National Capital Region and the alleged mastermind in the carjacking of a black Toyota Hi-Lux (UHI-761) and the fatal shooting of Tolentino.

“Ang modus (operandi) ng mga ito (Mangotara and cohorts) ay magpanggap na buyers ng kotse at ang nabiktima nila si Manny (referring to Manuel Tolentino),” Bitog told this reporter.

Initial police investigation showed that Tolentino was approached by Mangotara and Del Rosario, who pretended as buyers, and was looking for a Toyota Hi-Lux pick-up in the Auto Zone shop at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Tolentino accommodated the walk-in “buyers” and presented his Hi-Lux on display at the shop.

The “buyers” then asked Tolentino if the pick-up could be road-tested. Trusting them, Tolentino obliged and they rode the vehicle for the “test.”

From then on, Tolentino was never seen again.

Tolentino’s wife said that she received a call from the victim at 6:30 p.m. same day, telling her that he was being held by policemen, blindfolded, and would be brought to Camp Crame.

The call conversation was cut-short and Tolentino was never heard again.

With the developments, the worried wife called up relatives and friends and had posted on her Facebook a lengthy message revealing the incident and the fate of her husband. She also posted photos of her husband and the Hi-Lux.

The Facebook message circulated in Imus and elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the CIDG-Cavite officers, along with the other police units’ men, following-up intelligence reports, arrested Mangotara and Del Rosario in Cavite City, and Rigaro in General Trias City.

CIDG-Cavite investigation showed that it was Mangotara who shot Tolentino at the grassy lot in San Rafael IV, Noveleta; while Del Rosario was the lookout at the time of the incident.

The body of Tolentino was found by residents and the Noveleta police at 6:45 a.m. Friday, according to CIDG chief Bitog.

Mangotara, Del Rosario and Rigaro underwent interrogation and are all detained at the CIDG-Cavite jail.

Bitog said that charges of murder and carnapping will be filed against the suspects in connection with the death of Tolentino. (Anthony Giron)

comments