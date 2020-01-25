26 nabbed for drag racing

IMUS CITY, Cavite – Twenty-six persons were arrested before dawn yesterday by the police for their alleged involvement in illegal motorcycle drag racing on Daanghari Road in Barangay Pasong Buaya I, this capital city.

It was the biggest arrest made by the police against illegal drag racing in Cavite.

Police Lt. Col. Vicente Amante, acting Imus police chief, said that those arrested were between 19- and 31-year-old, hail from San Pedro, Sta. Rosa City, and Binan City, Laguna and Poblacion and Sucat, Muntinlupa City.

Amante reported that many of those nabbed during the 3 a.m. operation belong to prominent families.

Police conducted the operation after a concerned resident informed them that a motorcycle drag race was set on Daanghari Road at 2 a.m.

“Those arrested went to the area for the drag race and our officers spotted them betting,” Amante said. (Anthony Giron)

