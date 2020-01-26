DoH raises white alert in Western Visayas for new coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ILOILO City—The Department of Health (DoH) has raised a white alert in Western Visayas region for the novel coronavirus (nCoV).

Dr. Marlyn Convocar, DoH regional director for Western Visayas, confirmed Saturday that a white alert has been in place.

“This is due to the suspected cases in the country, especially in Kalibo town, Aklan province,” Convocar said.

To recall, four people underwent quarantine after arriving at Kalibo International Airport onboard a direct flight from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the nCoV first emerged. It included three Chinese tourists visiting Boracay Island, and another Filipina flight attendant.

Convocar issued a memorandum addressed to provincial Governors Rhodora Cadiao of Antique, Florencio Miraflores of Aklan, Esteban Evan Contreras of Capiz, Samuel Gumarin of Guimaras, Arthur Defensor Jr. of Iloilo, and Eugenio Lacson of Negros Occidental to back up the DoH.

In particular, Convocar urged all health facilities in the region to closely coordinate with DoH and immediately report all suspected cases. (Tara Yap)

comments