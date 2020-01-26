Pasig-Sta. Lucia in MPBL Lakan season playoffs

BINAN CITY, Laguna – Pasig-Sta. Lucia barged into the playoffs of the North Division while Bicol-LCC Malls and Cebu Casino Ethyl Alcohol continued their spirited battle for the eighth and last playoff berth in the South Division last Saturday in the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at Alonte Sports Arena here.

The Realtors subdued also-ran Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines, 107-100, to raise their record to 17-11 and tightened their hold of seventh spot.

The Bicol Volcanoes edged the Quezon City Capitals, 89-87, to boost their chances but the Cebu Sharks also kept their bid going by routing also-ran Imus Bandera, 101-76, who ended their campaign with a 6-24 record in the round-robin eliminations among 31 teams.

Getting double digits from Ronjay Buenafe, Jerome Garcia, Alwyn Alday, Chris Lalata, and Jonathan Aldave, the Volcanoes rose to 15-3 to stay at No. 8, towing the Sharks, who were lodged at No. 9 with an even 13-13 slate.

Jeric Teng was the hottest Realtor with 30 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks; followed by Josan Nimes with 22 points, Robbie Manalang with 15 points and eight assists; Argel Mendoza with 15 points; and Leo Najorda with 12 points.

Navotas, which got 18 points from homegrown Osama Abdurasad, 17 points from Jhong Bondoc, 13 from homegrown Algin Andaya, and 11 each from Mark Anthony Guillen and Elmer Cabahug, skidded to 7-22.

Quezon City had a chance to send the game into overtime as Mark Olayon drove in and passed the ball underneath, but it was stolen by Lalata, who threw the ball to Buenafe to seal the outcome.

Fidel Castro knotted the count at 87, but Buenafe canned his two charities with 49 seconds left for the marginal points that pulled down also-ran Quezon City to 10-18.

Buenafe wound up with 22 points, five rebounds, and assists; Garcia finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three assists; Alday posted 14 points and two steals; Lalata tallied 13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks; while Aldave delivered 11 points and five rebounds.

