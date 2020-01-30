Pinay netter, partner advance to Aussie Open juniors doubles final

By Kristel Satumbaga

Local top junior player Alex Eala and Indonesian Priska Madelyn Nugroho continued their amazing run at the 2020 Australian Open Juniors Championships girls doubles after booking a finals berth on Thursday in Melbourne.

The fourth-seeded Eala and Nugroho stunned top seed Kamilla Bartone of Latvia and Linda Fruhvirtova of Czech Republic 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 for a shot at the Grand Slam crown.

It was a surprising feat for Eala and Nugroho, who are only teaming up for the second time after last week’s semifinal finish at the 2020 AGL Loy Yang Tralalgon Junior International.

They arrange a title date with Slovenia’s Ziva Falkner and Great Britain’s Matilda Mutavdzic, who edged American tandem Elizabeth Coleman and Savannah Broadus 6-4, 4-6, 10-8.

