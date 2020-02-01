Guimaras bars tourists from coronavirus-positive countries

ILOILO CITY – Tourists from countries with positive cases of the novel coronavirus cannot enter the island province of Guimaras.

Guimaras Gov. Samuel Gumarin has issued an executive order barring the entry of tourists from nCoV-positive countries who fail to present a clearance from the Bureau of Quarantine, an attached agency of the Department of Health.

“While the BOQ remains on high alert and is in constant coordination with authorities from all ports of entry for stricter border surveillance, the province of Guimaras likewise needs to have full vigilance and security in all its entry points,” Gumarin said.

While Gumarin’s executive order specifically mentioned barring Chinese tourists from Wuhan, it also included other areas with positive nCov cases.

“There is a need for immediate action on the local level, particularly to protect the inhabitants and the agri-tourism industry of the province,” Gumarin said.

An island province of five towns, Guimaras has been an alternative beach destination for travelers of Metro Iloilo. It has inland resorts and religious sites that have gained popularity among domestic and foreign visitors.

Guimaras is also known to be the home of one of the world’s sweetest mangoes. (Tara Yap)

