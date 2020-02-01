Ilocos Sur enforces quarantine vs coronavirus

VIGAN CITY, Ilocos Sur – Ilocos Sur Gov. Ryan Luis V. Singson has ordered provincial health authorities to strictly enforce the quarantine procedures and other disease prevention and control measures to protect the province from the novel coronavirus.

Singson has issued Executive Order No. 3 mandating the implementation of precautionary measures against the possible entry of the coronavirus in Ilocos Sur.

Ilocos Sur has no case of the coronavirus yet.

“We need to protect the province from 2019-nCoV and similar strains, as may be identified by the World Health Organization and or the Department of Health, by the strict implementation of additional quarantine and other disease prevention and control measures,” Singson said.

He said that the implementation of the following procedures is necessary to prevent the entry of the virus in the province:

— Inspection, clearing, and checking of foreign vessels in their second or subsequent port of entry.

— Mandatory accomplishment of passenger declaration and health declaration card of those entering the province by domestic flights and by domestic or international vessels.

— Barangay monitoring.

— Tourism establishments monitoring.

He enjoined local chief executives in the province to mobilize their barangay governments and barangay volunteer workers, such as barangay health workers, barangay nutrition scholars, and barangay service point officers, to monitor and record returning residents and transients with travel history from countries positive for the 2019-nCoV and or exhibiting symptoms such as fever, cough, and or colds, and to report them to the City or Municipal Health Office.

Tourism establishments such as hotels, pension houses, motels, resort dwellings, and transient accommodations shall monitor and record guests with travel history from affected countries. (Freddie Lazaro)

