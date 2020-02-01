P2.4-M shabu seized in Marikina

More than P2.4-million worth of suspected shabu were seized from seven drug suspects during a buy-bust operation in Marikina City Friday.

Police Col. Restituto Arcangel, Marikina police chief, said 27-year-old Sabila Dimas, the target of the operation, burned the plastic wrap believed to have contained illegal drugs in an attempt to dispose the pieces of evidence.

Members of the Marikina police Station Drug Enforcement Unit launched the drug sting against Dimas at his rented house on Soliven St. in Barangay Nangka at around 10:30 p.m.

“During the deal, Dimas sensed that he was transacting with the police so he ran back towards the house and locked it from inside,” Arcangel said.

“In an attempt to dispose the evidences, Dimas burned the plastic wrap believed to have been containing the illegal drugs on the bathroom floor,” he added.

Police chased Dimas and barged inside his residence where he was placed under arrest.

A report reaching the Eastern Police District identified the other arrested suspects as Normala Samsodin, 22; Alijam Mama, 19; Erzapil Mama, 22; Hasanor Usman, 48; Salik Mombasa, 48; and Rojamid Abbas, 20.

Authorities seized about 360 grams of suspected shabu worth about R2,448,000 and the marked money during a search. (Jhon Casinas)

