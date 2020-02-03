SBU tossers boost NCAA Final 4 drive with win over EAC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BY WAYLON GALVEZ

Games Tuesday

(The Arena, San Juan)

8:30 a.m. – Arellano vs Letran (Junior’s)

10 a.m. – Arellano vs Letran (Men’s)

12 noon – Arellano vs Letran (Women’s)

San Beda University snapped a two-game losing skid by beating Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-15, 25-16, 27-25, to improve its playoff bid in the NCAA Season 95 volleyball Monday at The Arena in San Juan.

Veteran player Cesca Racraquin collected 22 points, three service aces, nine digs and seven receptions in leading the Lady Red Spikers to fourth place at 4-2 – half a game ahead of the Letran Lady Knights (3-2).

“I’m happy na na-break yung slump, at nakabalik kami uli sa panalo. Hopefully tuloy-tuloy na. Palapit na din tayo sa playoffs so talagang every game is crucial, every win is important,” said Racraquin.

Nieza Viray contributed 13 points, including the match-clinching kill in the third frame, while Kim Manzano had two blocks to finish with seven points for the Lady Red Spikers.

The win likewise pushed the Lady Red Spikers within reach of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and defending champion Arellano University – both tied for second to third places with similar 5-1 cards.

College of St. Benilde is the only undefeated squad with a 6-0 mark.

SBU mentor Mesio Gavino said it’s important for them to go all-out in their final three games to avoid complications in their final four bid.

“Kailangang talagang trabahuin yung mga remaining games,” said Gavino, whose team’s last three games will be against Perpetual Help on Friday, Mapua on Feb. 11 and Lyceum of the Philippines University on Feb. 14 also at The Arena.

Cathrine Almazan had 10 points and 12 digs for the Lady Generals, who fell to 0-6.

In the men’s division, Joshua Miña came through with 24 points, 18 receptions and eight digs as EAC joined Perpetual Help on top of the standings with identical 6-0 slates following a 25-22, 25-20, 18-25, 25-19 win over San Beda.

comments