Faith and fraud

After reporter Roy Mabasa wrote that “three members of the Davao City-based Kingdom of Jesus Christ . . . were arrested by agents of the Fed­eral Bureau of Investigation in differ­ent locations in the US as part of an ongoing probe on human trafficking and fund-raising scam,” I could not wait to see what Pastor Apollo Qui­boloy’s response would be.

The next day, Feb. 1, another newspaper reported that the three women had been detained, in Cali­fornia and Virginia. A lawyer repre­senting Mr. Quiboloy, the “Appointed Son of God,” said the charges were a “grand conspiracy” calculated to shame him.

An FBI spokesperson was quoted as saying that they believed $20 million collected by the church “is going to fund the lavish lifestyles of the lead­ers of this scheme.”

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ claims 6.5 million members worldwide. Their pastor, named after the son of Zeus, supreme deity of Greek mythology, operates a 24/7 channel on cable television displaying views of its ca­thedral, Eden-like gardens, replays of gift-giving events held as far away as Canada. Telegenic, well-dressed worshipers sing hymns, play band and symphonic music nonstop. Parts of the episodes I caught on Jan. 31 and Feb. 2 were as elaborate as ever, including sermons in English and Ce­buano delivered by the suitably, el­egantly outfitted preacher. He quotes from the Old and New Testaments, considers himself “an ordinary per­son who has completed everything that the Father ordered.”

If Mr. Quiboloy commented on the FBI’s case against his US reps, it didn’t happen when I was watching. Should I keep watching?

On TV, the scenes that intrigued me and my eyeballs and ears showed high production values. The preach­er was given a minute-long standing ovation when he entered the hall at 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2020, which he declared as “the year of superabun­dant blessings.” Multiple cameras shot close-ups of devotees praying, weep­ing, eyes closed. He thanked God, “You have raised Your Son in these last days.” A lesser speaker intoned, “Make way for the Appointed Son of God. .. No one goes to the Father except through the Son, our beloved Pastor Quiboloy!”

Thank the Constitution, a wonder­ful, God-given instrument that gives citizens the freedom to choose their faith.

