Toxic relationship

Dear Manay Gina,

I have not been on speak­ing terms with my sister for several years. There are just so many unresolved issues between us – distrust, dis­honesty, financial and emo­tional manipulation, etc.

Lately, I got so irritated when I learned that she has been spreading false information about me to our extended family and friends, in an effort to sway their feelings about me and my family.

How should I handle this, when we don’t talk? Also, how should I handle nosy people who keeps on med­dling?

Amy

Dear Amy,

Ignore the nosy people and continue living your life the way you want it. The truth will come out anyway. It is important how­ever that you won’t do anything that will compound the problem between you and your sister. The animosity between you is palpable but she’s still family.

Regarding the people who wants to weigh in on personal issues, I say that you just politely avoid further discussion of these issues. If you don’t discuss your sister or your relationship with her openly, then people will not be prompted to meddle. And should they insist, just state a polite version of “I hear what you’re saying, but I don’t want to discuss this with you.”

It is difficult to prevent others from saying things about you. The only thing that you can do is to take preventive measures such as treating people decently, and keeping your reputation in a good light. Keep your dealings above board and steer clear from ‘ques­tionable’ people. Good luck!

With affection,

Manay Gina

“Sometimes it is the person closest to us who must travel the furthest distance to be our friend.” – Robert Brault

Send questions to dearmanay­gina@yahoo.com

