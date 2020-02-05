Fajardo hurts leg, has surgery, out indefinitely

San Miguel Beermen center June Mar Fajardo suffered a complete fracture on his right tibia during team practice last February 3.

He was immediately brought to a hospital where assessment on the extent of his injury and initial treatment were made.

Fajardo underwent successful surgery last February 4 and will be scheduled to go through post-operation rehabilitation to allow him to recover at the soonest possible time.

During this rehabilitation phase, the team regrets that he won’t be able to play for the San Miguel Beermen in the Philippine Cup.

June Mar said he is saddened that he may not be able to join any upcoming international competitions.

The San Miguel Beermen management is committed to ensuring that June Mar will get the best medical care and would like to thank fans for the messages of concern and well wishes.

