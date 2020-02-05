LPA to bring rains in Mindanao

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A low-pressure area east of Mindanao could bring rains and thunderstorms over Mindanao in the coming days, PAGASA said yesterday.

PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility yesterday morning and was estimated 1,015 kilometers east of Davao City.

The weather disturbance has a slim chance of developing into a tropical storm, Aurelio said, but may bring some rains with thunderstorms in the next few days.

Mindanao will likely experience partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, while there is a possibility of flooding or landslides during the occurrence of severe thunderstorms.

The northeast monsoon or “amihan” will continue to prevail across Luzon and Visayas.

Aurelio said cloudy skies with scattered rains due to the amihan may affect Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, and Southern Leyte. He warned of possible flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy monsoon rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Based on PAGASA’s extended weather outlook, minimum temperature range in Metro Manila from Feb. 6 to 9 is between 20 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperature in Baguio City is forecast at 10 degrees Celsius to 11 degrees Celsius during the same period.

The northeast monsoon usually reaches its peak during February. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

comments