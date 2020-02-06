Not all glitz, glamour for showbiz workers

BY RAMPADOR ALINDOG

THEY might appear only too lucky enjoying fame and fortune as celebrities but a recent con­gressional hearing proved show­biz life could be hell for some.

Testifying before lawmakers deliberating several measures in­cluding the Occupational Safety and Health Standards Act (OSHA) for film, television, and theater workers, actors Bembol Roco and Ice Seguerra detailed hardships they encountered in the course of their respec­tive careers.

Ice recalled how work­ers, especially extras, are often “abused” simple because they “love what they do.”

“Sa init ng araw nasa ilalim lang ho kami ng payong, nakaupo, wa­lang maayos na lugar. Medyo nag-level up para sa mga artista but unfor­tunately for the extras, it’s like this. Until now they come to the set earlier than all of us but you see them sitting in cardboard boxes. Wala man lang upuan, walang merienda minsan…

“It’s hard because they’re there, because they are very passionate about what they do. They love what they do. We love what we do and that’s why there’s a tendency for us to be abused because we love what we do and hindi kami nagrereklamo about it.”

She added, “Unfortunately, actors can’t really say much. They’re bound by contract by these big networks and they can’t say anything because there’s a gag order.

“Paano kami magsasalita? ‘Pag nagsalita kami, mawawalan kami ng trabaho. Ang hirap rin for us.”

Bembol, on his part, said, “Binibigyan niyo ng importansya ngayon ‘yung aming kalagayan. Noon pa man early ‘80s sila Lino Brocka, sila Behn Cervantes, have been trying to make this happen. Pero hindi nakakuha ng sapat na suporta. Hanggang ngayon eh ganun pa rin ang sitwasyon….

“Hindi naman kami humihingi nang hindi sapat sa amin. Fair­ness lang. Medyo naabuso kam­ing lahat sa pamamahala ng net­works, ng producers na ganun ang sistema na walang working hours…

“It’s crazy to think na meron pa­lang ganung trabaho walang limit sa oras.”

ACT CIS Rep. Nina Taduran, who has filed a law that aims to provide enhanced protection, security and benefits for media workers, related, “I can say I em­pathize and sympa­thize with them. The industry is the most exploited workers in the country.”

The former broad­caster added, “Pareho lang kami halos 24/7. Halos hindi natutulog ang ating media work­ers. Kung makakapag­salita lang ang mga cameraman natin dito, mga reporters, this is a very glamorous pro­fession kasi nag-o-on­cam kami. Behind that alam natin wala sila social benefits, wala sila overtime pay, wala sila insurance, no hazard pay…

“Naranasan ko rin noon ‘yung 3 months contract, contractual… Nafi-feel ko rin ano nafi-feel nila. That’s why very emotional ako. Marami na kongresista nag-at­tempt maipasa ang bill na ito, up to now wala pa rin.”

