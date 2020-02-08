Sotto picked to join Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in NBA All-Star

By JONAS TERRADO

Kai Sotto was selected to take part in the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp which will be held during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago.

The 7-foot-2 Sotto was one of 64 boys and girls invited for the sixth edition of the camp set Feb. 14 to 16 and hosted by the NBA and world governing body FIBA.

Sotto’s inclusion comes after a series of impressive showing for the Atlanta-based prep team The Skill Factory caught the attention of several US NCAA Division I schools.

Recently, the former Ateneo Blue Eaglets star received interest from Georgia University and Boston College.

AJ Edu, a teammate of Sotto with Gilas Pilipinas Youth, was part of the 2018 camp held in Los Angeles.

Serving as coaches are NBA players Pascal Siakam of the Toronto Raptors, Lauri Markkanen of the Chicago Bulls, Davis Bertans of the Washington Wizards and 7-foot-5 Tacko Fall of the Boston Celtics.

Siakam helped the Raptors win last year’s NBA crown.

Joining them are former WNBA players Ashley Battle, Michele Van Gorp and Ebony Hoffman.

Other young players from Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe and the Americas will attend the sessions, whose instructors will also include former Women’s NBA players and NBA several assistant coaches.

More than 30 former attendees at such camps were on NBA rosters at the start of the 2019-20 campaign, including Phoenix star Deandre Ayton from the Bahamas, Japan’s Rui Hachimura of the Wizards and Canadians R.J. Barrett of New York, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of Oklahoma City and Jamal Murray of Denver. (With a report from AFP)

