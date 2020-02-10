Insects bring virus? No, says DILG exec

There is no evidence yet that flies and other insects could become carriers of the novel coronavirus, a government official said yesterday, in a bid to allay any concerns arising from the quarantine facility established in Capas, Tarlac.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said Capas residents must not worry about any disease outbreak, as there are adequate health and security precautions in the quarantine facility.

The government has earlier converted the Athletes’ Village in New Clark City into a quarantine facility for Filipinos who returned from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus. Thirty Filipino repatriates have so far displayed no symptoms of the disease.

“May tanong sa amin from residents of Capas kung nata-transfer ba ‘yung nCoV through flies. Walang ebidensyang ganoon. It cannot be transferred through flies and insects,” Malaya said.

He said the Department of Health has implemented strict health protocols to monitor the condition of the Filipino repatriates while the police are guarding the perimeter of the New Clark City.

The movement of repatriates is also limited only to the quarantine building, which is “secured by the 24/7 by the DoH,” according to Malaya.

“Secretary Año assures the local officials of Capas and their residents that all precautionary measures are in place to ensure their safety and protection to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in their locality,” he said.

“There is nothing for people of Capas to be worried since none of the repatriates has shown symptoms of the diseases,” he added.

He explained that the Filipino repatriates are being quarantined only as a precautionary measure.

Anyone showing symptoms will be admitted as patient under investigation in identified hospitals for close monitoring.

On concerns of locals working in the New Clark City, Malaya said they would not be in contact at any time with the repatriates since only the DoH personnel have access to the quarantine building.

“Even if they have access which they don’t, the risks are nil because the repatriates are there only as a precautionary measure,” he said. (Genalyn Kabiling)

