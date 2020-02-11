14 ‘narco-cops’ opt to retire early

At least 14 policemen who are included in President Duterte’s drug watchlist have expressed willingness to avail of optional retirement amid the investigation being conducted against the so-called narco-cops.

Gen. Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), said he also ordered that the 46 policemen, who were also included in the list and snubbed his summon for a drug test, be marked Absent Without Official Leave (AWOL).

Earlier, Gamboa asked President Duterte to have the PNP deal with the 357 policemen included in the drug watchlist.

The agreement is that the PNP will resolve all the cases in one month.

“This is to finally put a closure on this issue,” said Gamboa.

He, however, clarified that all those who would avail of optional retirement and those marked AWOL will still be charged criminally if they are found guilty of involvement in illegal drugs.

The names of the policemen cropped at the course of the intelligence-gathering in the past three years. Their ranks range from Patrolman to one star or Brigadier General. (Aaron Recuenco)

