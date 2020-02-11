Couple dead in Negros motorcycle crash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BACOLOD CITY – A woman believed to be three-month pregnant and her husband died after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a 10-wheeler truck in Barangay Bagacay, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental on Monday.

Police identified the fatalities as Genesis Inquig, 23, and partner Jessabel Andaya, 20, both residents of Barangay Bajumpandan.

Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon Jr., city police chief, said the couple was allegedly speeding towards Valencia town when they did not notice an early warning device on the road, indicating that a truck was having an engine trouble.

Both victims died on the spot due to serious head injuries.

“They were not able to avoid the truck because of their speed,” Alarcon said, adding that the crash had a strong impact.

Alarcon said the truck driver is under police custody and will be released after the lapse of the 18-hour reglementary detention. (Glazyl Masculino)

comments