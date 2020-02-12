Busmen run over Cambodian champs at AFC Cup

- Home
By JONAS TERRADO
Ceres-Negros dominated Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng in almost all facets of the game and blanked the Cambodian champion, 4-0, Tuesday night to open its campaign in the AFC Cup at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.
Takashi Odawara and Joshua Grommen scored the first two goals inside 14 minutes before Spanish striker Bienvenido Marañon found the back of the net twice in the second half to give the Busmen the maximum three points.
Goalkeeper Roland Muller also saved a penalty kick halfway into the first half to eventually produce a clean sheet in the match witnessed by more than 4,000 fans.
Ceres drew level on points with Indonesia’s Bali United but will hold the early lead in Group G on goal difference.
Bali United downed Vietnam’s Than Quang Ninh, 4-1, in the group’s other match in Gianyar Regency.
Odawara put Ceres on the board 12 minutes after kickoff, scoring a low shot off an OJ Porteria assist on the edge of the box.
Grommen doubled the lead in a controversial way off a cross by Stephan Schrock seconds later. Replays showed that the Ceres defender committed a hand ball but Indian referee Srikrishna Coimbatore Ramaswamy still award the goal.
Grommen later awarded Svay Rieng a penalty, bringing down Thiago dos Santos inside the box in the 23rd.
Dos Santos had a chance to trim the gap from the spot but Muller batted the ball away to keep Ceres ahead, 2-0.
Maranon made it 3-0 in the 55th courtesy off a short pass from the returning Manny Ott before completing a brace 15 minutes later courtesy of a one-touch assist from Porteria.