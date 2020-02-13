Drug suspect dead in Bulacan sting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Another drug suspect was killed in a police buy-bust operation in Bulacan on Wednesday.

Colonel Lawrence B. Cajipe, acting Bulacan police director, identified the slain suspect as Nelson dela Cruz Pecho, 30, of Barangay Sta Lucia old, San Miguel, Bulacan.

Station Drug Enforcement Unit of San Ildefonso reported that during the entrapment operation against Pecho and his cohort in Barangay Pinaod, the suspects became suspicious that they were transacting with police.

Pecho drew his gun and fired shots at the operatives who retaliated, killing him. His cohort managed to flee on board a motorcycle.

Police recovered from the slain suspect a .38-caliber revolver and 12 plastic sachets of shabu.

Last Monday, a drug peddler identified as Criz Buiza, who was included in the police drug watchlist, was also killed during a buy-bust operation in the City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan. (Freddie Velez)

comments