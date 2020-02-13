Senate panels OK bill legalizing motor taxis

Two Senate committees have approved a bill legalizing the operations of motorcycles taxis in the country.

At least 16 senators have signed the joint report of the Senate Committees on Public Services and Local Government on Senate Bill No. 1341 or the Motorcycles-for-Hire Act which would classify motorcycle taxis as among public utility vehicles regulated by the government.

The bill was a consolidation of the proposals filed by Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto and Senators Grace Poe, Juan Edgardo Angara, Imee Marcos, Ramon Revilla Jr., Francis Tolentino, and Joel Villanueva.

SB No. 1341 seeks to amend the Republic Act No. 4136 or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code to legalize the operations of motorcycles-for-hire, including app-based motorcycle-hailing services.

The law currently prohibits the use of motorcycles for transporting passengers.

Under the bill, motorcycles-for-hire are defined “as any two-wheeled motor vehicle registered with the Land Transportation Office, which transports passengers and goods on a for-hire basis, and which may utilize online ride hailing or pre-arranged transportation platforms.”

But only motorcycles that weigh less than 1,000 kilograms, can travel faster than 50 kilometers per hour, have a minimum engine displacement of 125 cubic centimeters, and a backbone-type built, will be allowed to transport commuters.

Also, along with the vehicle registration, the motorcycles-for-hire shall secure a certificate of public convenience or a special permit from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

“We are inching closer to having a law that will make motorcycle taxis a part of our public transportation system,” Poe, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Public Services, said in a statement. (Vanne Terrazola)

